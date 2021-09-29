Will the victim customers of Destiny and Jubok get back money

On Sunday, commerce minister Tipu Munshi said that MLM companies Destiny and Jubok have a lot of assets, and that the money that can be obtained by selling those at a fair price can be used to return 50 to 60 per cent of the money the customers invested. About 5 million customers have been swindled by the two companies, many of whom have lost their resources and are now destitute. On the other hand, law minister Anisul Huq said the investors could be compensated after attaching the assets of any other organisations.

However, there are discrepancies in the statements of the two ministers. The law minister has denied the commerce minister's claim that the law ministry is working on the issue. In other words, no proceedings are underway regarding the matter as yet.