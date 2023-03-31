Prothom Alo under threat of Digital Security Act: Withdraw case and release Samsuzzaman

A ‘graphics card’ was prepared with contents from a report of Prothom Alo Online for sharing in its Facebook page on 26 March. The card used a quote of day labourer Zakir Hossain. It used a photograph of a child, Sabuj, who was waiting outside of the closed gate of National Mausoleum in Savar. The original report had a quote of the child as well. Both the quotes of the child and day labourer Zakir were separately placed in the original report. But Prothom Alo took down the ‘graphics card’ quickly from its Facebook page apprehending it would give birth to confusion among the readers. A note of correction was also published below the online report.

In connection with this, a Jubo League activist Syed Md. Golam Kibria filed a case with Tejgaon police station in Dhaka at 2:15 am on Wednesday. Within two hours of filing the case, a team of police’s CID in three microbuses went to detain Samsuzzaman from his residence near the Jahangirnagar University.

Along with detaining the Prothom Alo staff correspondent, the CID members seized his laptop, two mobile phones and a portable hard disk. Following this a game of hide and seek was staged for the whole day regarding his arrest and filing of a new case. The second case filed against Samsuzzaman with Ramna police station on Wednesday midnight was also under the Digital Security Act. Lawyer Abdul Malek (Mashiur Malek) is the plaintiff of the second case. Samsuzzaman was the lone accused in the first case but in the second case newspaper’s editor Matiur Rahman was also made an accused.