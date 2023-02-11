Don’t the education boards have any responsibility?

Many have been upset with this year’s HSC pas rate being around 86 per cent. It’s the lowest among the last couple of years.

Yet, many colleges have attained cent per cent pass rate while a notable amount of students have had the honour of receiving GPA-5.

This obviously is a delightful side. But, we see the opposite image alongside that as well.

According to Prothom Alo news, not even a single student from 50 higher secondary level educational institutions across the country could pass the HSC and equivalent exams this year.

Last year, there were 5 such educational institutions. It went from 5 to 50 within just a year.