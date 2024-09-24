Treatment for injured: Negligence and delays not acceptable

The state has a moral duty and responsibility to rehabilitate the families of those who lost their lives in the recent anti-autocracy uprising and to provide medical care for the injured. When the coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement made this announcement, the affected families felt some relief.

The Students against Discrimination movement has declared the deceased individuals to be national heroes. They did not participate in the movement for personal gain. They fought for the liberation of democracy. It is important to note that a significant number of the deceased and injured individuals come from poor families. In many cases, the sole earner has either died or been severely injured, leaving the future of these families uncertain. Under these circumstances, it is impossible for the families to cover the medical expenses for the injured.

According to reports of Prothom Alo, over 21,800 individuals were injured during the uprising, with 525 suffering severe injuries or at risk of losing limbs. While some have received medical care and returned home, more than three hundred have been undergoing treatment at the hospitals.