Editorial
Treatment for injured: Negligence and delays not acceptable
The state has a moral duty and responsibility to rehabilitate the families of those who lost their lives in the recent anti-autocracy uprising and to provide medical care for the injured. When the coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement made this announcement, the affected families felt some relief.
The Students against Discrimination movement has declared the deceased individuals to be national heroes. They did not participate in the movement for personal gain. They fought for the liberation of democracy. It is important to note that a significant number of the deceased and injured individuals come from poor families. In many cases, the sole earner has either died or been severely injured, leaving the future of these families uncertain. Under these circumstances, it is impossible for the families to cover the medical expenses for the injured.
According to reports of Prothom Alo, over 21,800 individuals were injured during the uprising, with 525 suffering severe injuries or at risk of losing limbs. While some have received medical care and returned home, more than three hundred have been undergoing treatment at the hospitals.
Prothom Alo's special correspondent visited several hospitals and found that the injured did not have to pay for their medical expenses out of their own pocket. The costs are being covered by the government. However, there are concerns among the patients about their family members’ expenses and how to manage their households once they return home.
The government has announced compensation of Tk 500,000 for the families of those who died during the July-August uprising and Tk 100,000 for the medical treatment of the injured. Many consider this amount insufficient, especially for those severely injured who have lost eyes, limbs, or have undergone multiple surgeries. In such cases, providing Tk 100,000 per severely injured individual is far below what is necessary.
More reports of Prothom Alo said that on 19 September twelve injured individuals gathered at Gate No 1 of the secretariat to demand proper medical treatment from the government. On 21 September, 50 to 60 individuals gathered at the official residence of chief advisor Muhammad Yunus, with a five-member team meeting him. It is hoped that the government will arrange medical care not only for those who managed to reach the chief advisor's residence but for all who are in need.
Good news is that a ten-member team of specialist physicians has arrived in Dhaka to provide medical care for the injured. This team will assess the condition of patients at several hospitals, including the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR). There is also a possibility of a larger team of specialists coming from China in the future. Additionally, efforts are being made to bring in a specialised team to treat eye injuries through the initiative of a service foundation from the United States.
These initiatives by the government are laudable. However, it is crucial that medical care for the severely injured is provided promptly to prevent further complications. We expect the government to take all necessary measures for the advanced treatment of every injured patient from the uprising. If necessary, individuals should be sent abroad for treatment. Any negligence or delays in providing medical care to the injured is unacceptable.