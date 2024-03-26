Independence Day: Let the democratic structure strengthened

Today is our glorious Independence Day. On this day in 1971, the armed struggle against the Pakistani occupation forces started and the final victory was achieved on 16 December after nine months of bloody war. Three million people sacrificed their lives for this freedom. About 10 million people were displaced. Many mothers and sisters were tortured.

On this auspicious day, we remember with utmost respect the valiant sons of this soil who laid down their lives. We remember the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who gradually prepared a nation for independence and made the final call for freedom on 26 March 1971. We remember the four national leaders who led the liberation war in the absence of Bangabandhu.

The objective of independence was to establish Bangladesh as a truly democratic, non-communal and exploitation-free state. Our Constitution also enshrines the rule of law, fundamental human rights and equality in political, economic and social aspects and freedom and justice for all citizens.

But how much have we succeeded in achieving that objective? We do have some successes in many socioeconomic perimeters. Per capita income and average life expectancy have increased. Women have been empowered and education has expanded. Poverty rate has decreased. However, inequality has increased in the 53 years of independence. We could not distribute the benefits of development to everyone.

