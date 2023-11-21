Ineffective election commission: Another election to fulfil desire?

The election commission has announced the schedule with the risk of another one-sided election. They are showing excuses of constitutional obligation and their constitutional responsibility. But it does not seem they are keeping their focus at all on the constitutional responsibilities that they have after the announcement of schedule.

Like the past election commissions, the current commission officials also gave an assurance that they will ensure free, fair and participatory elections. For this, they have held meetings with various circles including political parties and prepared action plans. But at the end of the day, it is seen that they are walking on the path of their predecessors- Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad and KM Nurul Huda commissions. Most of the elections held so far under the current commission have been highly controversial. This commission ultimately announced the schedule of national elections without taking any effective initiative to hold participatory elections.

It is the responsibility of the commission to establish its own control over the police and the administration and to keep a watch on the electoral code of conduct after the schedule is announced as per rules. Even after the announcement of the schedule on 15 November, the public administration and police administration set up by the ruling Awami League government are still in place. Although it is not the responsibility of the EC to resolve the political crisis that is going on regarding the election, it cannot avoid the responsibility entrusted with them.