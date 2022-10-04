Gazipur City Corporation should remove ‘acting’ mayor

Since its formation in 2013, Gazipur City Corporation has had faced a relentless crisis of a mayor. Almost 3 years of the last 10 years have passed without a mayor. BNP’s Abdul Mannan, the first elected mayor in 2013, had to remain off duty for 23 months due to harassment cases. He also had to go to jail in case over trivial matter.

Awami League's mayor Jahangir Alam elected in 2018 was no exception. While he was the mayor of Gazipur City Corporation last year, a video of his controversial comments on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Liberation War went viral on social media.

He was expelled from the party following that on 19 November last year. Then on 25 November, he was temporarily suspended from the post of mayor by the Ministry of Local Government. There are also cases against him of misappropriation of resources, money and abuse of power. Since then, panel mayor Asadur Rahman alias Kiran has been serving as acting mayor. The term of the City Corporation will expire in July next year.