Editorial
CHT violence: All parties need patience to restore peace
The recent incidents of conflict, violence, arson and loss of lives in Khagrachhari and Rangamati in the Chittagong Hill Tracts on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are both tragic and deeply concerning. The issues in this region have persisted for many years, and no government that has come to power has given any serious attention to the democratic rights of the minority ethnic groups living there. The persisting problems and restiveness have led to repeated incidents of instability and bloodshed in the hill districts.
According to a report of Prothom Alo on Wednesday, a Bengali youth died in a mob beating triggered by a motorcycle theft in Khagrachhari Sadar. That afternoon, following the incident involving the hill people and the Bengali community, protests erupted in Dighinala on Thursday afternoon, leading to clashes between the two groups. During the conflict, shops and homes in Larma Square were set on fire, resulting in the destruction of 102 shops, 78 belonging to hill people and 24 to Bengalis. The tensions from the Dighinala incident spread to other upazilas of Khagrachhari. An incident of gunfire took place in Khagrachhari Sadar upazila and three hill youth were killed.
On Friday morning, the conflict spread from Khagrachhari to Rangamati Sadar. When hill students and youth staged a protest, clashes broke out with the Bangali community, resulting in the death of a hill youth. Homes and shops belonging to hill people were also set on fire. Several individuals from both sides were seriously injured in the violence across the two hill districts.
Section 144 was imposed in both districts on Friday to control the situation. Patrols by the army, police, and Border Guard Bangladesh were intensified. A high-level delegation led by the home affairs advisor visited Rangamati on Saturday. Meanwhile, in a message from the chief advisor's press wing, Muhammad Yunus urged everyone to maintain peace, stating that all law enforcement agencies had been instructed to exercise maximum restraint and ensure the safety of the people living in the three hill districts. He also assured that thorough investigations would be conducted into all incidents related to the violence and that those responsible would be brought to justice.
We also believe that all parties must exercise patience to ensure the safety of the common people. In this conflict, the biggest victims are the ordinary hill people and Bengalis, whose homes and shops have been destroyed, leaving many in dire straits. Many hill people have been displaced due to fear. There is no alternative but to restore stability and peace in the Chittagong Hill Tracts at any cost. The interim government has a significant role to play, and it is equally important for both hill and Bengali organizations to act responsibly. We are deeply concerned to observe the spread of various rumours and misinformation about the events in the Chittagong Hill Tracts on social media, which exacerbates the situation. It is essential for everyone to remain vigilant and act responsibly.
The 'Aggrieved Jumma Chhatra Janata' in the three hill districts has announced a 72-hour blockade. The overall situation there remains tense. If this volatile situation is not quickly calmed, it could escalate into a larger conflict. We believe that a united effort from the leaders of both hill and Bengali communities is necessary to stabilize the situation and restore peace in the Chittagong Hill Tracts. The interim government has promised to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and to provide adequate compensation to those whose homes and shops were burned down.