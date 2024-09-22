CHT violence: All parties need patience to restore peace

The recent incidents of conflict, violence, arson and loss of lives in Khagrachhari and Rangamati in the Chittagong Hill Tracts on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are both tragic and deeply concerning. The issues in this region have persisted for many years, and no government that has come to power has given any serious attention to the democratic rights of the minority ethnic groups living there. The persisting problems and restiveness have led to repeated incidents of instability and bloodshed in the hill districts.

According to a report of Prothom Alo on Wednesday, a Bengali youth died in a mob beating triggered by a motorcycle theft in Khagrachhari Sadar. That afternoon, following the incident involving the hill people and the Bengali community, protests erupted in Dighinala on Thursday afternoon, leading to clashes between the two groups. During the conflict, shops and homes in Larma Square were set on fire, resulting in the destruction of 102 shops, 78 belonging to hill people and 24 to Bengalis. The tensions from the Dighinala incident spread to other upazilas of Khagrachhari. An incident of gunfire took place in Khagrachhari Sadar upazila and three hill youth were killed.