Gas crisis: Decline in industrial production will hamper exports

The government had said the situation would improve in winter as the power and gas crisis peaked in summer. Although the situation has improved in case of power supply, the industries and residential consumers continue to experience an acute gas crisis.

A major portion of the power used in the industries is supplied from the gas-run captive power plants. The country has been importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) since 2018 as its domestic production declined. Now the production of gas has dwindled further. At the same time, it is not possible to import LNG as per the demand due to the ongoing dollar crisis.

According to a Prothom Alo report, Some 1,100 million to 1,120 million cubic feet of gas was supplied daily in this sector during the times of highest demand for power which fell to 700 million cubic feet now.