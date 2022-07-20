Disrupted passport service: Establish new office and recruit manpower

There is hardly anyone who did not face trouble while getting a new passport, correcting or renewing their existing ones. The trouble turns into harassment and suffering especially at the central passport office located in the capital's Agargaon area. Applicants don’t receive their passports within specified time even after paying the government-prescribed fees.

There are four key reasons why the passport service is not properly delivered to the recipients. First, there is a shortage of infrastructure and manpower against the volume of work. Second, there are wrong information in the majority of the applications. Thirdly, there is a bureaucratic tangle due to the involvement of several other agencies with the passport service. Fourthly, despite having regional passport offices, the central passport office is overcrowded.