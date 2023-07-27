Rally vs grand rally: Maintain peace at all costs

Our political parties demonstrate stubbornness not only in their stance on national elections but also when it comes to scheduling political events. In this context, the ruling Awami League is one step ahead of the opposition BNP. During the youth rally on 19 July, the BNP announced a grand rally in Dhaka scheduled for 27 July, with plans to hold it at either Suhrawardy Udyan or in front of their party office in Naya Paltan, the capital.
On the other hand, the three affiliated organizations of the ruling Awami League - Chhatra League, Jubo League, and Swechchhasebak League - initially planned a youth march for 24 July but later rescheduled it to 27 July. They chose the location at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram mosque.
When a major political party organises a rally in Dhaka city, it severely disrupts the everyday life of the city residents. Commuters find themselves stuck in prolonged traffic jams for hours, causing immense inconvenience.
The situation worsens when both the Awami League and BNP hold their respective events on the same day, as was the case for three consecutive days last week. The already challenging daily traffic situation in the city becomes unbearable during such instances, leading to endless suffering and disruptions to normal life for the city dwellers.
Not only the residents of Dhaka, but people all over the country are worried about today's (27 July) programme as both sides are preparing to gather people from all over the country in Dhaka. This situation has raised questions among the public about the possibility of conflicts arising due to the simultaneous programs of the two parties on the same day.
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said that there will be no clashes, they will be vigilant so that no terrorist activities can be carried out in the name of programme by BNP. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that they are apprehensive that clashes would be instigated by the ruling party.
In a democratic system, all parties and organisations have the right to conduct meetings. However, they should not engage in activities under the guise of rallies that lead to conflict and exacerbate the people's suffering. Dhaka, being an already overpopulated city, faces additional risks with the influx of millions from outside, potentially resulting in clashes along the way. If the purpose of these political gatherings is to demonstrate popularity, parties should be attuned to the sentiments of the people. The public does not wish to witness conflicting programs of two parties on the same day.
The DMP did not allow any party to hold a rally at the requested location, keeping people’s sufferings in mind. They advised BNP to hold rally on Golapbag playground and three affiliate organisations of Awami League to hold rally at Dhaka University gymnasium ground or Mahanagar theatre stage.
Having two parties hold their rallies on the same day is unacceptable. To address this, BNP is considering rescheduling the rally for a day later, on Friday. As a response, Awami League should refrain from planning any programme on that day.
Despite aiming for a Smart Bangladesh after achieving Digital Bangladesh, the government continues to engage in old-fashioned politics. In this era of advanced information technology, the frequent street-blocking rallies to convey political party policies and plans seem unnecessary. Social media, along with state and private media, provide effective means to reach and inform the people.
We would hope that whenever a party or organisation holds a gathering, they do so without instigating any conflicts. Law enforcement agencies will be watchful in ensuring peace, but they must refrain from actions that could create fear or panic among the public.
The sight of a large number of policemen with water cannons stationed in front of the BNP office yesterday evening gives the impression of being ready for a potential confrontation. It is important for the behavior of law enforcement agencies to be impartial and not give the perception of favoritism towards or against any specific party.