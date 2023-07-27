Rally vs grand rally: Maintain peace at all costs

Our political parties demonstrate stubbornness not only in their stance on national elections but also when it comes to scheduling political events. In this context, the ruling Awami League is one step ahead of the opposition BNP. During the youth rally on 19 July, the BNP announced a grand rally in Dhaka scheduled for 27 July, with plans to hold it at either Suhrawardy Udyan or in front of their party office in Naya Paltan, the capital.

On the other hand, the three affiliated organizations of the ruling Awami League - Chhatra League, Jubo League, and Swechchhasebak League - initially planned a youth march for 24 July but later rescheduled it to 27 July. They chose the location at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram mosque.

When a major political party organises a rally in Dhaka city, it severely disrupts the everyday life of the city residents. Commuters find themselves stuck in prolonged traffic jams for hours, causing immense inconvenience.