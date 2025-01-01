Welcome 2025: May national unity, democracy be strengthened

This transition must ensure that no one in the country is deprived of their human and fundamental rights, regardless of religion, ethnicity, or caste. Whenever the elections take place—be it at the end of 2025 or the first half of 2026—they must be inclusive, peaceful, and free from fear.

Amid these aspirations, concerns remain. The strained relations with India in 2024 highlighted diplomatic challenges, while the influx of new Rohingya refugees from Myanmar raises alarms. The potential spillover of Myanmar's internal conflict across the border poses a serious threat to national security. A peaceful and diplomatic solution to this issue is essential.

The steep rise in the prices of daily necessities during 2024 severely impacted public life, undermining peace and comfort for many. The government must take effective and sustainable measures to address this issue. At the same time, student leadership, political parties, and citizens must remain vigilant to prevent any resurgence of the autocratic system that was overthrown at such great cost.

Let 2025 be a year where national unity is strengthened, democracy is solidified, and the well-being of the people is prioritised. May this new year bring happiness, prosperity, and lasting peace to everyone.

Happy New Year to all!