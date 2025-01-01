Editorial
Welcome 2025: May national unity, democracy be strengthened
Welcome 2025. The Gregorian New Year begins today. Reflecting on 2024, we witnessed events that shook the global and national landscape. The Israeli army perpetrated a genocide in Gaza, blatantly ignoring world opinion, and violated international borders with an attack on Lebanon. Meanwhile, the Russia-Ukraine war dragged on for nearly three years, fuelled by the unyielding stances of major powers.
In Syria, a mass uprising forced dictator Bashar al-Assad to resign and flee to Russia. On the global political stage, Republican candidate Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election signalled potential shifts in world politics. In Sri Lanka, leftist forces came to power following a mass uprising.
At home, the extraordinary events of 2024 will not only shape the course of building a democratic Bangladesh but also stand as a lesson for dictators worldwide. Continuing the patterns of 2014 and 2018, the Awami League attempted to entrench its power through another farcical election in January.
This, however, was met with strong rejection from the populace. Within just seven months, the Awami League government was forced to step down in the face of a student-led uprising. Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country and sought refuge in India. Unlike past movements, where political parties held the reins, this time, student leadership was at the forefront, inspiring mass participation and achieving success.
On 8 August, an interim government led by Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus assumed control of the country. Tasked with stabilising the collapsed economy and ensuring public safety, the government’s primary mission became steering the nation from authoritarian rule toward democracy. Several reform commissions were established, and their reports are expected to be submitted to the government in the first week of January.
The Chief Advisor of the interim government has consistently emphasised the importance of national unity. It is hoped that, in this new year, national consensus will be achieved through constructive discussions with political parties and other societal stakeholders. Beyond elections, a unified vision is vital for the governance and progress of the state. Central to this is the recognition and commitment to the ideals of the July uprising.
However, challenges remain. Political parties have already begun clashing, with reports of local-level conflicts surfacing. Such tensions are a significant hurdle to fostering a democratic trajectory. While differences in opinions and approaches are natural in politics, confrontation and conflict rooted in these differences are detrimental and undesirable.
In 2024, Bangladesh witnessed the fall of dictatorship, a monumental step toward change. We now look forward to 2025 as a year of transition to democracy, as emphasised in the Chief Advisor's speech.
This transition must ensure that no one in the country is deprived of their human and fundamental rights, regardless of religion, ethnicity, or caste. Whenever the elections take place—be it at the end of 2025 or the first half of 2026—they must be inclusive, peaceful, and free from fear.
Amid these aspirations, concerns remain. The strained relations with India in 2024 highlighted diplomatic challenges, while the influx of new Rohingya refugees from Myanmar raises alarms. The potential spillover of Myanmar's internal conflict across the border poses a serious threat to national security. A peaceful and diplomatic solution to this issue is essential.
The steep rise in the prices of daily necessities during 2024 severely impacted public life, undermining peace and comfort for many. The government must take effective and sustainable measures to address this issue. At the same time, student leadership, political parties, and citizens must remain vigilant to prevent any resurgence of the autocratic system that was overthrown at such great cost.
Let 2025 be a year where national unity is strengthened, democracy is solidified, and the well-being of the people is prioritised. May this new year bring happiness, prosperity, and lasting peace to everyone.
Happy New Year to all!