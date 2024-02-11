Allout action needed to reduce child marriage

As per the national action plan, the government set a target to reduce the rate of child marriage in Bangladesh by one-third within 2021. But that target was not achieved. Rather, child marriage increased during the Covid period.

According to a report of UNFPA published in 2023, as much as 51 per cent girls are married off before 18 years in Bangladesh. This is the highest rate of child marriage among the Asian countries. If such is the statistics, isn’t the policymakers’ trumpeting of Bangladesh’s unstoppable progress in socioeconomic aspects is just hollowed?

It is needless to say that increase in child marriage increases the risk of early pregnancy. Marriage of girls below 18 years of age is considered as child marriage while mothers aged between 15 and 19 are called teenage mothers.

A Prothom Alo news published on Friday reported that a recent survey by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) revealed that 70 in 1,000 girls aged between 15 and 19 become mothers in the country. As per the BBS survey, the rate of child marriage was 30 per cent in 2018. This rate increased to 40.9 per cent in 2022. Many blame the Covid situation for this increase as the rate of school dropout among the girls increased during this period.