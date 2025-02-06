Perilous routes of illegal migration must be stopped

According to the sources at the Bangladesh Embassy in Tripoli, 4200 Bangladeshis have been repatriated in the past one and a half years after being rescued from various detention centres in Libya. However, over a thousand more remain illegally detained there. Over the past decade, Bangladeshis have compromised the largest group attempting to cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe.

Between 2009 and 2024, approximately 84,000 Bangladeshis have travelled to Europe via this perilous sea route, with an average of at least 100 Bangladeshis drowning every year.

Migration analyst Asif Munir told Deutsche Welle that not only domestic but also international syndicates are involved in this operation. Each individual requires between BDT 1.6 million and BDT 2 million for the journey. However, despite spending such large sums, many migrants find themselves in grave danger- some perish, others are imprisoned or held in detention camps.

Although the government may not be able to apprehend the international syndicates, it certainly has the capacity to take action against the domestic ones. Will the government limit its responsibility to merely repatriating the bodies of these unfortunate young men? Why is no action being taken against those who lure these fortunate-seekers abroad only to lead them to their deaths?