When thieves fall out, honest men come by their own

Last Sunday I heard that PK Haldar has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for stealing. It is alleged that he swiped Tk 35 billion under various names from four financial institutions. He ‘unobtrusively’ slipped away and then was caught in West Bengal where he was charged and now convicted. Had he not been caught, we perhaps would have not known about all this. It reminds me of another local saying about the guards arriving only after the thief flees. Our guards failed to catch him. We hear he was allowed to cross the border. The thing is, was it possible for him to be solely involved in the scam of looting so much money without anyone else’s complicity? PK is just the tip of the iceberg.

The word ‘theft’ is rather outdated, provincial. The sophisticated synonym is ‘corruption’. Zero-tolerance against corruption was declared with much fanfare. But from what we read in the newspapers or see around us, it is apparent that this ‘zero’ has no value or power at all. The thieves don’t care two hoots.

Looting and embezzlement is on a steady rise. It’s like what Kashiram Das wrote in his Bangla translation of Mahabharata, a thief has no time for religious sermon. He is addicted stealing.

How much wealth does a man need to survive! And the end of the day, money doesn’t go with us to the grave. Even so, people rush after money -- and not down the straight path, but the crooked one. It is not difficult to catch them out. They can be caught if there is a will to catch them. It is as if that will is not there. When one thief is in danger, the other thieves come forward in his support. There is a bond among them, solidarity. No wonder there is that term, “as thick as thieves”. And when certain quarters come up in support of a thief, people take it for granted that they are getting a share of the loot.

We also see how furious a thief gets if he is called a thief. In defence of himself, he castigates the accuser. The accused becomes the accuser, donning a façade of innocence. The guilty protests his innocence vehemently. Thieves have certain strategies. When fleeing, a thief himself calls out “Stop! Thief!” as if he is pursuing the thief. Attention is diverted away from the actual thief. Thieves have their gangs, one group dissing the other as petty thieves and other accusing another group of massive larceny.