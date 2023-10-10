Bring PK Halder back immediately, implement his sentence

A court has sentenced former managing director of Global Islami Bank (Former NRB Global Bank) Prashant Kumar Halder alias PK Halder to 22 years imprisonment in a case filed by Anti-Corruption Commission over amassing illegal wealth and money laundering. Apart from jail term, PK Halder was fined Tk 10.44 billion. The court also confiscated 64 acres of his land, 11 vehicles and Tk 18.7 million. A total of 13 associates of PK Halder were also sentenced to 7 years in jail. Four of them are incarcerated while the others are fugitives.
According to Prothom Alo report, PK Halder withdrew Tk 35 billion from four financial institutions of the country in various ways. The financial institutions are not being able to return the money to its customers as PK Halder is not returning the huge amount he withdrew. PK Halder had fled the country before his financial scam came to light at the beginning of 2020.
PK Halder had gone to Canada first and then to India. Enforcement Directorate of India arrested PK Halder and four others from 24 Parganas of West Bengal in May last year. He is now incarcerated in India. Although the Bangladesh government requested India to deport him, there was no positive feedback from it.
Referring to information from Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) and Canada’s Financial Intelligence Unit, the ACC report said PK Halder laundered over CAD (Canadian dollar) 11.7 million (equivalent to Tk 8 million) to his brother Pritish Halder between 2012 and 2020.
The government’s claim of bringing back some money from abroad laundered during the BNP regime is true. But the whole government initiative has become questionable as it did not take any initiative to stave off money laundering or bring back money laundered after 2009. Even the government failed to take any steps against PK Halder before he fled.
Under this circumstance, the court order against PK Halder and his allies would remain an example in fighting money laundering. Many criminals were brought back in the past under the extradition treaty between India and Bangladesh. Why will PK Halder not be brought back? Narayanganj 7 murder case’s accused Nur Hossain was implicated in West Bengal court.
Dhaka special judge court-10 Mohammad Nazrul Islam in the observation of the verdict termed the money launderers as enemies of the country and nation. He said there should be an organised resistance against the money launderers in national interest and advancement of the ongoing development of the country. It remains to be seen how seriously the government takes this warning of the court.
Name of a big business conglomerate surfaced in the case of PK Halder under whose aeges could PK Halder become such a demon. Many former officials of the central bank also appeared in the case. Alongside bringing PK Halder back without any delay, those who sheltered him must be brought to book. The people of the country want to see real strong action from the government to stop money laundering.