Bring PK Halder back immediately, implement his sentence

PK Halder had gone to Canada first and then to India. Enforcement Directorate of India arrested PK Halder and four others from 24 Parganas of West Bengal in May last year. He is now incarcerated in India. Although the Bangladesh government requested India to deport him, there was no positive feedback from it.

Referring to information from Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) and Canada’s Financial Intelligence Unit, the ACC report said PK Halder laundered over CAD (Canadian dollar) 11.7 million (equivalent to Tk 8 million) to his brother Pritish Halder between 2012 and 2020.

The government’s claim of bringing back some money from abroad laundered during the BNP regime is true. But the whole government initiative has become questionable as it did not take any initiative to stave off money laundering or bring back money laundered after 2009. Even the government failed to take any steps against PK Halder before he fled.

Under this circumstance, the court order against PK Halder and his allies would remain an example in fighting money laundering. Many criminals were brought back in the past under the extradition treaty between India and Bangladesh. Why will PK Halder not be brought back? Narayanganj 7 murder case’s accused Nur Hossain was implicated in West Bengal court.