Community-based solutions needed to tackle plastic pollution

In many towns, municipal and domestic waste is consistently discharged into rivers and canals. A prime example is the beach town of Cox’s Bazar, where municipal waste is often seen to be dumped into the River Bakkhali.

Modern facilities have made our life much faster and easy. Single-use plastic may be one of the modern advancements that is cheap and convenient and hence popular worldwide. However, this widespread popularity comes with a heavy environmental cost.

If we want to use this cheap and convenient thing in our daily life, we must take responsibility of proper disposal, recycling and of reducing overall consumption. We are a country of 160 million people in a small piece of land, we cannot afford being irresponsible about plastic debris. Perhaps, one of the best ways to tackle this is to address this issue at our community level.

Almost on every occasion, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, advisor to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Water Resources, talks about the pollution being caused by single-use plastic. She keeps emphasizing on the urgent and collective action against plastic pollution and keeps encouraging the development of safer alternatives by local entrepreneurs.

In 2002, as plastic items often create blocks in the drainage, we proudly became the first country to ban polythene bags and single-use plastics. However, despite this pioneering move, the law was poorly implemented and failed to bring significant change.