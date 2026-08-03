Where do the three major political parties stand on reconciliation?

It has been two years since the July mass uprising. In the aftermath of the uprising, the general public, inspired by the vision of a discrimination-free Bangladesh and a new political contract, placed mountainous expectations on the interim government. Debate continues over the extent to which the interim government lived up to those expectations.

The question, in which ways we can move towards a more tolerant and inclusive society has gained increasing attention in the media and at seminars. Not just that, there is also a pressing need within academia to examine the practical dimensions of transitional justice. Against this backdrop, as part of a research project by Routledge, I sought to explore the opportunities and challenges of reconciliation—one of the principal mechanisms of transitional justice—within Bangladesh's historical and contemporary political context.

As part of this work, I had the opportunity to speak with university academics, political analysts and senior leaders from several political parties. Their insights have helped provide a multidimensional and impartial perspective on the prospects for reconciliation in post-July Bangladesh.