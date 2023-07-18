Legitimacy of Awal Commission's appointment is questionable

In 2017, only political parties were to propose the names for appointment to the Huda commission. According to media reports, the ruling party at the time strategically managed to influence the search committee decision by having the names of their favoured candidates proposed by their own allied parties and like-minded parties as well.

According to a Prothom Alo report, at least four parties had proposed the name of KM Nurul Huda as CEC. These parties were Jatiya Party, Workers Party, NAP and Tarikat Federation. (Workers Parties denied this, though.)

Five parties had proposed the name of commissioner Rafiqul Islam – Jatiya Party (JaPa), Jasod, Samyabadi Dal, Tarikat Federation and Jatiya Party (JP). Awami League, Samyabadi Dal NAP and Gonotantri Party had proposed the name of Kabita Khanum. Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury’s name had been proposed by Samyabadi Dal and Gonotantri Party. Outside of that, BNP has proposed the name of Mahbub Talukdar.

In an interview given to Prothom Alo (12 February 2017), search committee member Professor Manzoorul Islam said that the name of the newly appointed CEC came from seven or eight parties and that of Ali Imam Majumder for two parties.

This indicates that rather than selecting the most qualified persons though an actual search, the search committee recommended the names which had been proposed the most. That is why it was possible for a relatively unknown person like Nurul Huda, favoured by the government and with the experience of a joint secretary, to become CEC.

It was obvious that the search committee was nothing more than a ‘post office’ as was revealed by retired senior judge of the Appellate Division, Justice MA Matin, “I was first in the search committee for appointments to the Anti-Corruption Commission and later chairman of the search committee regarding appointments to the Human Rights Commission and the Information Commission. Under this system, there is hardly anything for the chairman or members to do. We are given a few envelopes from the cabinet division containing the bio-data of persons favoured by the government. There is no scope to scrutinise or select from outside of this.” (Prothom Alo, 23 January 2022). Therefore there is all the reason to doubt whether due diligence is applied at all in these appointments as proposed by the search committee.