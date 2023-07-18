Legitimacy of Awal Commission's appointment is questionable

The cabinet on 5 February 2022 created a six-member search committee headed by Justice Obaidul Hasan with the objective of reconstituting the Election Commission user the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners Appointment Act, 2022. According to Section 4 (1) of the act, the search committee will search for qualified persons to appoint to the posts of Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners and may call for names from political parties and professional bodies to this end.
Also, Section 4 of the act says that the search committee will act on principles of transparency and impartiality and make recommendations to the President for the appointment to the post of Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners considering the qualifications, competence, experience, honesty and reputation described in this act.
On behalf of the search committee, the cabinet on 6 February 2022 issued a notification that stated the parties registered with the election commission may propose the names of 10 persons for the posts of Chief Election Commissioner and other commissioners. On an individual level too, interested persons may propose names.
This is a clear violation of Section 4 (1) of the law in two manners. Firstly, while the law determined that professional organisations can propose names, this was dropped from the notification. Also, the notification gave scope for individuals to propose names, though no mention was made of this in the law. In other words, the law passed in parliament was sidestepped in appointing the Awal Commission, putting its appointment into question.
Following Section 4 (3), the search committee sent the names of 10 persons to the honourable president for consideration to be appointed to the Election Commission, from whom the president selected five. We do not know how many of these 10 proposed names sent to the president by the search committee had been proposed from an individual level, outside of political parties and professional bodies. So naturally the question arises as to whether the members of the commission were appointed sidestepping the law at the recommendation of a person considered unqualified by the law.
Why were names called for from an individual level, contrary to the law? Was this a deliberate move? Given past experience, such qualms cannot be dispelled outright.
In 2017, only political parties were to propose the names for appointment to the Huda commission. According to media reports, the ruling party at the time strategically managed to influence the search committee decision by having the names of their favoured candidates proposed by their own allied parties and like-minded parties as well.
According to a Prothom Alo report, at least four parties had proposed the name of KM Nurul Huda as CEC. These parties were Jatiya Party, Workers Party, NAP and Tarikat Federation. (Workers Parties denied this, though.)
Five parties had proposed the name of commissioner Rafiqul Islam – Jatiya Party (JaPa), Jasod, Samyabadi Dal, Tarikat Federation and Jatiya Party (JP). Awami League, Samyabadi Dal NAP and Gonotantri Party had proposed the name of Kabita Khanum. Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury’s name had been proposed by Samyabadi Dal and Gonotantri Party. Outside of that, BNP has proposed the name of Mahbub Talukdar.
In an interview given to Prothom Alo (12 February 2017), search committee member Professor Manzoorul Islam said that the name of the newly appointed CEC came from seven or eight parties and that of Ali Imam Majumder for two parties.
This indicates that rather than selecting the most qualified persons though an actual search, the search committee recommended the names which had been proposed the most. That is why it was possible for a relatively unknown person like Nurul Huda, favoured by the government and with the experience of a joint secretary, to become CEC.
It was obvious that the search committee was nothing more than a ‘post office’ as was revealed by retired senior judge of the Appellate Division, Justice MA Matin, “I was first in the search committee for appointments to the Anti-Corruption Commission and later chairman of the search committee regarding appointments to the Human Rights Commission and the Information Commission. Under this system, there is hardly anything for the chairman or members to do. We are given a few envelopes from the cabinet division containing the bio-data of persons favoured by the government. There is no scope to scrutinise or select from outside of this.” (Prothom Alo, 23 January 2022). Therefore there is all the reason to doubt whether due diligence is applied at all in these appointments as proposed by the search committee.
While honest persons and persons of repute are to be appointed to the Election Commission in a transparent manner, the search committee has been extremely reluctant to release any information
This time was more or less the repeat of the tried and tested method of the manner in which the ruling party managed to appoint their pre-selected persons to the Election Commission in 2017. “This time too, most of the names were on the list of small parties of the government ilk. These included Tarikat Federation, Jatiya Party (JP), Gonotantri Party, Bangladesher Samajtantik Dal (BSD), National People’s Party (NPP) and Bangladesh Nationalist Front (BNF). The first four parties are part of the Awami League-led 14 party alliance. The other two are known to be of the government camp. Out of these six parties, those appointed to the new election commission had been proposed by several parties or persons. Leaders of the 14 party alliance and pro-government parties say that they feel that the names on the list were the ones given most consideration by the search committee. That is how it was the last time too.” (Prothom Alo 2 March 2022). Samakal on 28 February 2022 published a similar report.
Incidentally, after appointment to the Nurul Huda commission in 2017, Tarikat Federation has claimed that three persons including the CEC had been appointed from their list. This time too they claim that two from their list and one from the 2017 list had been appointed. (Manabzamin, 10 September 2022).
Also, while honest persons and persons of repute are to be appointed to the Election Commission in a transparent manner, the search committee has been extremely reluctant to release any information. That is why this writer failed to find out whose names had been proposed and by whom, even after officially approaching the cabinet division in this regard. Even the information commission decided against publishing this. So it is clear that there has been not minimum transparency in constituting the Awal Commission, which is a violation of Section 4 of the relevant law. This has created a crisis of confidence in the appointments to the Awal Commission.
Other than the lack of transparency and sidestepping the law in the appointment of the Awal Commission, the neutrality of the search committee is also in serious question. After retiring as an election commissioner, committee member Sohul Hossain had sought Awami League nomination in the 11th national parliamentary election. So it is only natural that questions arise regarding the legitimacy of the Awal Commission.
* Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar is Secretary, Shushadhoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN