Trump’s reciprocal tariff: Talks should begin under TICFA

It is not clear as to why the US has imposed the tariff on Bangladeshi products. According to their calculations, there has been a 74 per cent tariff on the products Bangladesh imports from the US. Based on that the US has decided to impose a 37 per cent tariff on Bangladeshi goods.

Apart from the duty on imported products, the US has taken into consideration some other factors while imposing the tariff. For example, currency exchange rate, non-tariff barriers, trade policies and so on. The tariff on the products Bangladesh imports from the US is actually very low. The thing is, Bangladesh imports the most three types of goods from the US. Those are - scrap iron, petroleum and cotton. Of those products, there is no tariff on import of scrap iron and cotton which are used as raw materials. The cotton is used to prepare readymade garments that we export to the US. In fact, readymade garments accounted for 90 per cent of the export volume to the country.