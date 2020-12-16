Foods to enhance immunity against COVID-19

Ensuring appropriate micronutrients in our daily diet is a must to generate strong immunity against any foreign body inside ourselves. Especially vitamin A, B, C, D, E, and minerals (Zn, Se and Fe) have been considered as immune boosting or enhancing micronutrients. Unfortunately, most of us believe that the food supplements and multivitamin tablets are only one way to ensure micronutrients in our body. The actual scenario is completely the opposite. These micronutrients absorb properly and effectively if we intake these directly with the food item containing respective micronutrients. Because each and every biomolecule needs to be well prepared before taking part in any biochemical reactions inside our cells which could be ensured from natural sources. This implies that the sources of these micronutrients could be easily collected and incorporated in our daily diet chart.

Vitamin A: There are two different forms of vitamin A, one preformed Vitamin A (Retinol) and another one is Provitamin A or Carotenoids. The former one usually comes from animal sources (fish, meat, chicken and milk) while the latter from coloured vegetables or fruits. If we include guavas, cantaloupe, carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach, pumpkin, lettuce and most green leafy vegetables in our daily diets, we can get enough Vitamin A to boost our immunity.

Vitamin B: There are eight different types of Vitamin B available of which Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine) and Vitamin B9 (folate or folic acid) have the influence on enhancing the immune system. Beans, lentils, mustard, seeds (especially pumpkin seeds), chicken, eggs, liver, citrus fruits, peanuts, onions, bananas, raisins and green vegetables could be the standard sources of Vitamin B6 and B9.

Vitamin C: Vitamin C or ascorbic acid is the most available vitamin in food, at least in Bangladesh. If our diet contains citrus fruits, amla, guava, grapes, broccoli, cauliflower, peas, spinach, vine spinach, potato, tomatoes, etc, then we can get enough Vitamin C necessary for a healthy immune system.

​Vitamin D: The best source of Vitamin D, Calciferol, is sunbathing at least for 30 minutes (the best timing is 10 am to 3 pm). The UV rays from sunlight trigger the conversion process of cholesterol to Vitamin D in our skin cells. Along with immunity boosting, this vitamin also helps our body to absorb calcium. The potential sources of these vitamins are milk, salmon, cod liver oil, sea food, mushrooms, eggs, meats, bananas, apples, brown rice, brown wheat flour.

Vitamin E: Vitamin E is a lipid-soluble phenolic cellular antioxidant compound and found as tocopherol in our blood. In addition to immune boosting it also acts as a very good antioxidant to reduce the reactive oxygen species (ROS), responsible for various diseases including cancer, in our body. Amla, sunflower oil, almonds, peanuts, kiwifruit, hazelnuts, lettuce, spinach, broccoli, mango, ripe tomatoes, etc, are sources of Vitamin E in our diet.