Sleep talk

Do I want any of it back? No, not really. New priorities, deepened patience, groomed taste, have all joined forces to incorporate the developed versions of these options into a more practical lifestyle. As dull and unoriginal of a pick it may be, practical is exactly the word, just like mature, reliable, responsible and all other adjectives that have shown up because the shift to the new advanced age bracket requires them to. Had this evolved adult that I am claiming myself to be, got a chance to meet my former self now, I would really like to ask why I did not use the nights to do what it was originally meant for. Why didn't I sleep? Is it because sleep then seemed like a mere waste of invaluable time?

Or maybe the ability to nap as I pleased throughout the day made up for this indiscretion. Or the superpower of functioning effortlessly with barely any rest, thanks to all the leftover teenage energy still lingering in the body, enough to not take sleep seriously. Oh but, sleep I did, I remember waking up on days to find lunch being served, or skipping dinner and falling asleep because I just had to or even better, wanted to. What now baffles me is why I had then willingly given up the opportunity to sleep at will.

After going through two pregnancies in a span of three years, childbirths and taking care of two human beings always demanding attention, I have absolutely no memory of how it feels to sleep five to six hours at a stretch. Hence, current circumstances have induced this extreme annoyance towards my younger self for not utilising night-time right.

There are hours when both children are asleep, and my body finally lets go. With one grabbing my arm, the other snuggled on my chest, I slowly readjust the pillows and the blankets. I gently position the children where they are meant to be, drag my tired self and lay my back on the mattress. My body moans in joy, eyelids finally sigh in relief, ready to bid adieu and drop curtains for the night- I let them believe we are there, a touch away from sweet escape, only to shamelessly betray them.