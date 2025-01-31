Rules of civilization differ from the laws of nature, and this distinction is what propels humanity forward. However, progress is not without its challenges. The dominance of the strong over the weak, the rich over the poor, and the privileged over the underprivileged has long reflected our primitive instincts. This pattern is evident in the corporate world, where large multinational corporations frequently overshadow smaller enterprises—particularly those originating from developing nations.

A recent case exemplifies this imbalance. Swiss sportswear giant On AG, known for its high-performance running shoes and sports apparel, is apparently challenging Cyclo, a brand owned by Bangladesh-based Simco Spinning and Textile Ltd. On AG markets a product line called Cyclon, and despite arriving on the scene much later, it is now leveraging its financial and legal power to suppress Cyclo's presence in global markets.