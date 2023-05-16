Are the local elections a preparation for the big one?

I have a number of more recommendations to ensure control at the grassroots during the election. One of the major recommendations is to have a monitoring team to monitor the election expenses and to carry out this monitoring weekly or every three days during the campaigning. That may not be possible immediately, given the prevailing political culture in our country. But in the future if the election can be held in several phases, the election commission will be able to establish its control at the field level more effectively.

While talking to the election commission, I stressed on the need to draw up two manuals. One would be a 'security manual' to make the law enforcement agencies more accountable and responsible. The appointment and duties of every member would be recorded in detail here. The second manual would be the 'complaint manual' which would include rules of immediately lodging complaints, forming an inquiry team immediately and such actions. In the past the commissions would not bother to listen to most of the suggestions. After the last commission stepped down, they admitted the allegations of votes being cast on the night before the elections, but took no action when this occurred. They took no initiative to record these allegations.

Meanwhile, the election commission has sent a proposal to the law ministry for certain amendments to the Representation of the People's Order (RPO). Prominent among these is that before the results are published as a gazette, the election commission can call for a recount of the votes if there are allegations with tangible proof. I believe that if the government actually wants to empower the commission, then this rule must be included. Also, it is not enough just having a law. The election commission must enforce these properly.