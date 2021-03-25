Ganga-Padma Maitri Bandhan

Forging a new bond

Under the leaderships of Modi and Hasina, relations between the two countries have made rapid strides in recent years. At a time when Bangladesh is commemorating the golden jubilee of its independence and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Delhi and Dhaka, many things have changed in the last fifty years. Following a genocide, after Bangladesh won independence from Pakistan, it was ravaged by famine and Henry Kissinger snidely referred to it as a ‘basket case’. Today Bangladesh is among the world fastest-growing economies.

Though the immense potential of trade and commerce still needs to be tapped, (currently trade with Bangladesh is just 1 per cent of India’s trade and a mere 10 per cent of Bangladesh’s trade), a gradual unshackling of barriers and improvement in connectivity between the two countries is creating new opportunities. Timely implementation of agreements and projects will tremendously boost both economies.

One of the pressing challenges of our time is wanton and reckless destruction of nature. India and Bangladesh are home to the world’s largest mangrove forest Sundarbans. It is home to irreplaceable flora and fauna and provides livelihoods to millions. The forest acts as a physical bio-shield against the ravaging cyclones that threaten low lying coastal areas of both countries. It is the need of the hour to develop a comprehensive policy between two governments to protect the Sundarbans from deforestation and poachers.

The difficult terrain and porous border in the Sundarbans has attracted human traffickers and criminals to smuggle humans, arms and drugs through the forest. Intelligence and law enforcement agencies in both countries need to develop better coordination and sharing of intelligence to curb this menace.

India and Bangladesh share 54 common rivers. Water sharing and pollution of trans-boundary rivers are the issues that need to be resolved soon and amicably. Active economic and security cooperation is very much in the mutual interest of both countries, even where it is asymmetric. The two governments must accept this proposition and work towards implementing it.

Rajeev Ranjan Chaturvedy is an Adjunct Senior Associate Fellow, Asian Confluence and and Kingshuk Saha

Chaturvedy is a Bangalore based researcher