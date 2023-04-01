Who tarnishes the image of Bangladesh? 

I am shocked and indescribably overwhelmed by the sudden and strange developments over the arrest, denial of bail and imprisonment of Prothom Alo staff correspondent Samsuzzaman.

I asked myself, how can it happen? How could a young journalist suffer such a consequence due to a quote and a picture published mistakenly (though it was retracted quickly to ward off misunderstanding and a note of correction was published too).

In the case filed against him, it was initially alleged that Samsuzzaman and the newspaper he works for have tarnished the image of Bangladesh. In the other case, Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman, in addition to the young journalist and some unknown people, have been made accused.

Several ministers and ruling party leaders later came up with the same complaint.