Tale of an ancient "gaab" tree

The tree continues to give its cooling shade to the mosque-goers and weary travellers sitting under it for rest. It has been silently observing the passage of time. It is now like a symbol of peace for the village.

There are many supernatural stories involving the tree. There is a school, graveyard, mosque and a big pond beside it called Surma Pukur. Surma Bibi was a woman who is said to have planted the tree after the mosque had been set up more than two hundred years ago. There were also old mango trees of the same age around the pond that have been cut down a decade or so ago.

Trees are the best gifts for mankind and this tree is an amazing example. It not only provides shade to the villagers and mosque goers, but also has been excellent niche for birds nesting and bees are often seen to make hives on it. I remember, in our childhood we used to jump from its branches into the pond. It was an exciting game for us when going bathing in the pond.

At the end of spring in March-April, it becomes very conspicuous when red-brown leaves appear. With those red leaves, flower blooms and honeybees and other insects are seen busy, but the tree bears no fruit. Many say this is a male tree.

Gaab or gaub trees are native to the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia. It is a seedling plant that lives long and grows very slow. The fruits of it are round, flashy and astringent inside, yellowish when ripe. In English, it is called velvet apple, maybe because its outer part feels like velvet and the shape of it is like an apple.