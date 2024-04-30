Superabundance of non eco-friendly trees in Dhaka city: Study

The number of trees in the capital city of Dhaka are decreasing day by day. Along with this wetlands are also shrinking. Less trees are being planted against the number of trees felling every year.

Though the two city corporations of Dhaka, Department of Environment and Department of Roads and Highways (RHD) have planted some trees, most of them are of foreign and invasive species. There are also plans to plant tamarisk trees.

Beautification is getting more importance than considerationsof whether the trees are harmonious with Dhaka’s environment or not. As a result, these trees are not helping to reduce the temperature in Dhaka.