"Unsustainable cities accelerate the urban heat island effect"

Bangladesh braced for a ferocious summer with roasting temperatures this year. Not only Bangladesh, various countries have been witnessing hotter and drier summers across the world due to climate change, reckless urbanisation, lack of dark surface and greenery, and so on. Scientists and environmentalists have repeatedly been warning of harsher summers with scorching temperatures.

Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh experienced its hottest days in 58 years on 15 April with the mercury climbing up to 40.4 degrees. People have been suffering immensely due to extreme heat throughout April and May across the country. The soil turned bone dry while the temperature kept rising. Although the heat eased a little after Cyclone Mocha had made landfall, further heat waves are predicted in the offing. Heat waves and extreme temperature due to a variety of reasons have been making headlines for the past few days.

This year, a study was conducted about the threat of extreme hot weather for the first time in South Asia. The study report was published in the international scientific journal 'Sustainable Cities and Society' this March. The four researchers who conducted the study, 'Spatiotemporal Changes in Population Exposure to Heat Stress in South Asia', examined the extent to which South Asians are exposed to heat stress and its temporal and spatial effects.

Shamsuddin Shahid is one of the four researchers of the study. He is an associate professor in the Faculty of Civil Engineering at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM). He has been recognised as one of the World's 1000 most influential climate scientists by Thomson Reuters in 2021. He spoke in an interview with Prothom Alo's Farjana Liaqat about the study, the rising temperature and other details.