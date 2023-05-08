Dangers of scorching heat in summer

Explaining extreme heat

According to the study, in the early 1960s, US soldiers used to fall sick while training in the heat. US scientists for the first time tried to understand the suffering and risk of people in the heat. Beside high temperatures, they take into account humidity, wind flow, timespan for an area keeping hot, and the direction of the sun rays. Collectively, all those weather conditions are combined to create an indicator called the wet bulb globe temperature. They started using the indicator to understand how much a person is exposed to that heat and how they are affected by it.

Later, the impact on construction workers and poor people from other parts of Asia who went to work in the Middle East came to the fore. The issue of rising temperature has been included in the state policy in the East Asian countries including Australia, Thailand and Indonesia. This temperature issue is brought to the forecast and observation separately from the meteorological department of the countries.

This year, a study has been conducted about the threat of extreme hot weather for the first time in South Asia. The study report was published in the international scientific journal Sustainable Cities and Society last March. The study titled 'Spatiotemporal Changes in Population Exposure to Heat Stress in South Asia' examines the extent to which South Asians are exposed to heat stress and its temporal and spatial effects.