Dhaka turning into ‘heat island’: Study

The people living in the capital city Dhaka were in extreme discomfort due to severe heatwave almost throughout the month of April.

However, those living in the greener areas around the capital were living in a relatively cooler weather.

A large section of residential and commercial areas in Dhaka has turned into a “heat island” which has created this difference in the land surface temperature between Dhaka and the surrounding areas.

The highest difference in temperature is 7 degrees Celcius.

These were said in a research article ‘Changes in urbanisation and urban heat island effect in Dhaka city’ in Springer’s Theoretical and Applied Climatology in February 2022.

The article said the day and night temperature differences at the Dhaka city’s warmest location and the coolest point outside the city were nearly 7°C and 5°C, respectively.

It’s like when the temperature in Savar or Singair in Manikganj is 30°C, the temperature in Dhaka’s Tejgaon or Farmgate area at that time would be 37°C. At the same time, such difference in temperature is also seen inside Dhaka too.

For example, the temperature in the zoo and botanical garden areas in Mirpur is 5°C cooler than Gulshan at the warmest period of a day.