Dhaka: 90pc area of the capital at risk of heatwave

Ninety per cent area of Dhaka North and South City Corporations are in danger of extreme heatwave, according to a report of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BRCS).

BRCS unveiled the report titled 'Heatwave: Bangladesh, advance warning system' on 24 April.

The organisation conducted the study to identify dangers of poor people in the wake of extreme heatwaves and to make a work plan.

The report reveals residents at Shahbagh, Suhrawardy Udyan, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and Dhaka University areas in the capital are comparatively in less danger in this summer as degrees of heat are the lowest in these areas.