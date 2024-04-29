Dhaka: 90pc area of the capital at risk of heatwave
Ninety per cent area of Dhaka North and South City Corporations are in danger of extreme heatwave, according to a report of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BRCS).
BRCS unveiled the report titled 'Heatwave: Bangladesh, advance warning system' on 24 April.
The organisation conducted the study to identify dangers of poor people in the wake of extreme heatwaves and to make a work plan.
The report reveals residents at Shahbagh, Suhrawardy Udyan, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and Dhaka University areas in the capital are comparatively in less danger in this summer as degrees of heat are the lowest in these areas.
The authorities should have supplied drinking water to the general people at the intersections of roads. Steps should have also been taken to provide shade for rickshaw pullers and workers. But the steps being taken are just eyewash. These steps will not reduce the suffering of the people.
Kamrangirchar and Adabar in the capital are the warmest areas. Besides, the Dhanmondi area is also getting warmer.
BRSC has created a map taking four indicators into consideration, alongside identifying the temperature of different areas.
The map of warmth was updated on Sunday. Their study has taken temperature, density of population, presence of poor people and magnitude of density and number of slums into consideration.
BRCS secretary general Shafiqul Azam, speaking to Prothom Alo, said it is natural that severe heat will prevail due to the natural cause during the summer. But extreme heat is disrupting normal life of the people across the country including Dhaka for the last couple of years. Citizens' health risk is increasing while work ability is decreasing.
He said, "We have conducted the study to identify what type of risks the poor people are facing."
Urban planners and environmentalists said 90 per cent of the capital turns to heat island during the entire summer season.
The risk of warming is increasing year after year as most of the area is covered with concrete while green spaces and water bodies are rare. Moreover, a huge number of people live here and air cooler machines are being used randomly.
According to the study, Kamrangirchar, Mirpur, Gabtali, Goran, Bashabo, Tongi, Shahidnagar, Babubazar, Jurain, Hazaribagh, Postagola, Jatrabari, Tejkunipara, Nakhalpara, Sayedabad, Kurmitola, Kamarpara, Mohammadpur, Adabor and Mohakhali are at danger of heat. These areas are at danger during the entire period of summer.
According to the study, the temperature in Kamrangirchar and Adabor is very high. If the people in those areas go out, they face various health risks. Income of rickshaw pullers, van drivers, hawkers and construction workers and low income people are decreasing. They are able to work less than the normal time. Medical cost of poor people is increasing as they are suffering from various diseases due to heat waves.
Heat in the commercial areas including Motijheel, Farmgate, Mohakhali, Karwan Bazar and Gulshan has reached the extreme level. But the people staying in commercial buildings are at lower risk due to air conditioning.
But the temperature outside of these commercial buildings is shooting up due to the use of air conditioners.
Danger higher in certain areas
After the heat situation last year, the Red Crescent Society, Bangladesh Meteorological Department and Climate Centre conducted a study on the dangers of heat.
The danger of heat is lower at Shahbagh, Ramna Park, Suhrawardi Udyan and nearby areas. More areas at less risk are Uttarkhan, Khilkhet and Demra. These areas are not densely populated. Moreover, there are green spaces and water bodies in these areas.
One of the leaders of the study and BRCS assistant director Md Shahjahan, speaking to Prothom Alo, said like other calamities in Bangladesh, heat waves are causing loss. Even people are dying. As a result, declaring this danger as a calamity, the government and non-government organisations should stand by the people hit by the heatwave.
When asked about measures to reduce the sufferings of the people, Dhaka North City Corporation mayor Atiqul Islam said, "We are spraying water in the heat areas to bring relief. Simultaneously we are providing umbrellas and bottled water. As part of the long term, we have started to plant trees."
Who are at risk
The same research team created a study report on the heat in Dhaka last year. It says 2.38 degrees are added to the natural temperature. The highest heat remains between 12:00pm to 3:00pm. The working people are compelled to reduce their work. Cycle-van drivers and rickshaw pullers are mostly affected.
According to the study, the sale of oral saline goes up three times than normal. Complications like dizziness, vomiting and colds increase. Diarrhoea and cholera break out. As per the study conducted between March and June of 2023, 87 per cent of the respondents said they felt higher heat than the corresponding period of last year. A rickshaw puller pulls a rickshaw two to three hours less than the normal period. As a result, his income decreases.
When asked about measures to reduce the sufferings of the people, Dhaka North City Corporation mayor Atiqul Islam said, "We are spraying water in the heat areas to bring relief. Simultaneously we are providing umbrellas and bottled water. As part of the long term, we have started to plant trees."
According to a BRCS study, rickshaw pullers cannot work more than six days in a month on an average. Besides, they work three hours less a day than the normal time. 83 per cent of rickshaw pullers said their medical expenses increased by Tk 535 during the summer than the normal time. Similarly, hawkers, construction workers, day labourers and low income people work less than the normal time. As a result, their income decreases.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, emeritus professor at BRAC University, Ainun Nishat said, "Heat is much higher in big cities including Dhaka than the villages. Under such a circumstance, schools should have been kept shut. We got summer vacation during our school days. It is unfair to push children to health risks due to heat."
About spraying water in the street of the city corporation and planting trees, this environment and climate expert said the authorities should have supplied drinking water to the general people at the intersections of roads. Steps should have also been taken to provide shade for rickshaw pullers and workers.
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam