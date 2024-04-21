Extreme heatwave may linger until May in Bangladesh: Meteorologists

The entire country is reeling under the first spell of severe heatwave since the first week of April and the ongoing heatwave is likely to persist throughout the next month.

“The met office issued heat alert on 3 April and it has extended the heat alert as Bangladesh is likely to experience prolonged heatwave compared to the past of couple of years,” Shahnaz Sultana, a meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorologist Department (BMD), told BSS today, Sunday.

“Intensity of heatwave may reduce for a very short time in some parts of Bangladesh, if rainfall is likely with impact of nor’westers,” she said adding, the country may experience temperature fluctuations as some regions may experience slight rainfall at end of the month.