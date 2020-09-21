Happy Birthday to the King of Mystery

I remember the first time I picked up one of his books- it was back in 2016. I was at this book store with my best friend and I was a bit skeptical about buying it because I was certain that I would be scared to my very core. Nevertheless, I bought it and well, I have been a fan of his since then. Later, I had chance to collect number of books written by this “King” of horror, supernatural fiction, suspense, crime, science-fiction, and fantasy novels.

If you are like me and if you like to read horror stories about vampires, psychopaths and scary clowns, then surely you’re a fan of Stephen King.

It is Stephen King’s birthday today, 21 September.





Stephen king quickly fell in love with reading as a boy. Without a TV at home, King read everything he could get his hands on, beginning his lifelong passion for the written word. King had started to write imitations of some of his favourite stories when he was around six or seven years old. It wasn’t long before his mom encouraged him to start writing stories of his own. His mother paid him a quarter for each of his stories. As he later remarked in his memoir, ‘On Writing’, these quarters represented his, “first buck in the business”.