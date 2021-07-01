He was like this Earth -- all-enduring

We all know about the tragic death of Shazneen. After this incident, my pain and suffering compelled me to write. Prothom Alo hadn't been launched yet then and Mati bhai was with Bhorer Kagoj. I sent my piece to Bhorer Kagoj. Mati bhai felt it was good enough and published it. Shamim bhai read it. I met him a few days later. He clasped my hand and said, I read your writing. He didn't say anything further, but from the grasp of his hand I could feel the storm in his mind and I was affected by it too. I could not hold back my emotions.

He was an honest man. He practiced business with ethics. He founded Prothom Alo and The Daily Star. He was also a humanitarian person, a loving father. And later, losing Faraz, he became like this Earth -- all-enduring. He had so much suffering within him, so much pain, but he continued his work unwaveringly, with full responsibility. It amazes me.

He loved this country and perhaps that's what compelled him to spend the last days of his life in the village. It was from there that he left us all behind.

Our Shamim bhai, our beloved and respected Shamim bhai. I express my respect and love for him. Millions of people are born on Mother Earth, but millions are not remembered. Shamim bhai lives on in our hearts and will live on as long as we remain alive.

* Asaduzzaman Noor is an actor, activist, politician and member of parliament