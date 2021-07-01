He was like this Earth -- all-enduring

Those who met him for the first time or saw him from a distance, might have felt that he was within a shell. But he broke that shell with me. He would inquire about my plays and even went with his family a couple of time to watch my plays at Mahila Samity. I still remember that. So my relations with him were no longer restricted to business. This went on to a personal level and gradually grew strong. I felt his affection in so many ways. I won’t go into details, but will give the instance of the Liberation War Museum.
When we set up the Liberation War Museum in 1993 in Segun Bagicha, we took up a fund collection drive and Shamim bhai’s name came to mind. Akku Chowdhury first contacted him. Akku Chowdhury was close to Shamim bhai and Shamim bhai loved him a lot. I went to him along with Akku. Previously he had never discussed politics with me and always distanced himself from politics. But that day, in context of the Liberation War Museum, he raised two points in front of us. One was, we won our greatest achievement, an independent country, through the liberation war. That is our greatest asset. The other was, the people who opposed the liberation war, killed, raped and also those who killed Bangabandhu, must be punished. Unless this is done, we will remain accountable to the nation.
I was surprised that this man, who never uttered a word about politics, had such strong thoughts about these two important issues. This was the first time I realised this about him and was awed.
He extended his assistance to us, and not just once. He provided his assistance to the Liberation War Museum several times. He helped when we started the museum. Later when we started work on the new building, he donated generously.
We became family friends. I had the privilege of visiting his home and sharing a meal with him. He was such a hospitable man! He would keep an eye on everybody to make sure they were eating properly. He would serve everyone, pointing out what was especially tasty and so on.
We all know about the tragic death of Shazneen. After this incident, my pain and suffering compelled me to write. Prothom Alo hadn't been launched yet then and Mati bhai was with Bhorer Kagoj. I sent my piece to Bhorer Kagoj. Mati bhai felt it was good enough and published it. Shamim bhai read it. I met him a few days later. He clasped my hand and said, I read your writing. He didn't say anything further, but from the grasp of his hand I could feel the storm in his mind and I was affected by it too. I could not hold back my emotions.
He was an honest man. He practiced business with ethics. He founded Prothom Alo and The Daily Star. He was also a humanitarian person, a loving father. And later, losing Faraz, he became like this Earth -- all-enduring. He had so much suffering within him, so much pain, but he continued his work unwaveringly, with full responsibility. It amazes me.
He loved this country and perhaps that's what compelled him to spend the last days of his life in the village. It was from there that he left us all behind.
Our Shamim bhai, our beloved and respected Shamim bhai. I express my respect and love for him. Millions of people are born on Mother Earth, but millions are not remembered. Shamim bhai lives on in our hearts and will live on as long as we remain alive.
* Asaduzzaman Noor is an actor, activist, politician and member of parliament