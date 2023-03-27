Winds of change in Bangladesh cricket

Bangladesh pacers recently did something remarkable, something that was keenly observed by the cricket enthusiasts around the country. Bangladesh’s fast bowling battalion, which was formerly viewed as a weakness, has now emerged as a formidable force and is proving its mettle in every given opportunity. Bangladesh’s bowling attack had a reputation for being somewhat predictable in the past, primarily relying on spinners to win games. But today, as a result of its fast bowlers’ perseverance and hard work, Bangladesh boasts of a well-rounded bowling attack that can compete with the finest teams in the world.

In my opinion—and by no means am I a cricket expert– special attention given to the fast bowling crop in the past couple of years is one of the major drivers behind this incredible turnaround of Bangladesh’s fast bowling attack.