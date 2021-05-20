Hope appears amidst the despair

The criminal code and the criminal legal system has become a most effective tool against anti-government elements and critics of the government. Alongside political leaders and activists, journalists too have become victims of this weapon for quite a few years now. Journalist Rozina Islam has been the latest victim of this tool, and in a most despicable manner. It looks like the concerned persons of the government have found a new weapon in the form of the Official Secrets Act.

The institutions are crumbling. No one bothers about accountability. There is a self-elected parliament and we have so many more grievances. There is corruption, looting, abuse of power and more. Journalists languish behind bars for month after month for no reason. Press freedom has been suppressed to such an extent that it is now at the very bottom among South Asian countries. But amidst all this despair and hopelessness, suddenly there is a bright ray of hope.

When the oppressors step up their oppression and repression, the people are forced to step back. Sometimes when they find their backs up against the wall, even the most hapless people unite in protest. An instance in recent times is the public service quota reforms movement sparked off by the students. Then there was the safe roads movement led by even younger students who took it upon themselves to mend the state machinery. They filled us with pride. Also pushed up against the wall, students took up the anti-VAT movement in private universities.