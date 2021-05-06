How will schools reopen during this crisis?

The second wave of coronavirus has spiked deep concerns about life and livelihood. For the 40 million (4 crore) students of the country, their lives and livelihood depend on education. They have lost around 15 months of normal life. This can be restored by adopting certain measures. The budget of the coming fiscal should have allocation for this purpose.

A number of suggestions were made in this regard at an education dialogue organised on 29 April by Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE). Planning minister MA Mannan and education secretary Mahbub Hossain were present at the dialogue. Schools can be opened if four steps are taken. A start can be made to give students back their life and liveliness.

Firstly, we must step back from the idea of opening up all schools in the country simultaneously. This can be done in phases. In Kutubdia and Khagrachhari, not even one on 10,000 persons there has contracted of coronavirus. There is no justification in keeping schools closed there. But health and hygiene protocol must be strictly maintained.

The education and health authorities must take up integrated programmes in every upazila and union. The upazila health complexes and union health clinics must immediately take up antigen tests, coronavirus detection, isolation of coronavirus patients and necessary treatment, and bring all schools and students under this as required. Even if this cannot be successfully carried out all over, this must be undertaken immediately. It is not comprehendible why rapid antigen tests are not being extensively carried out. Experts say we may have to live permanently with Covid and similar contagions.