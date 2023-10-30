The conflict intensifies

For a few months now we were arriving at the realisation that the two major parties of the country would not be able to resolve their conflict by means of dialogue. They will get embroiled in clashes and violence. And that is exactly what has happened. With programmes being held on the same day, programmes faced with counter programmes, and harder programmes in the days to come, it looks like the conflict is intensifying.

There is hardly any instance in our country where political differences have been settled or solved through dialogue. But the time to think about these matters now looms large. Will we simply continue to traverse down that old path? Will we try to defeat our opponents by displaying our strength on the streets or by misusing state power? Why will our two parties not be able to sit together in dialogue and work things out?