Election scenario becomes clearer

The developments on 28 and 29 October have made things clear – firstly, the election will take place as per the current constitution; secondly, the endorsement of hartal by most of the political parties made it evident that they will not participate in the election.

Jatiya Party is still silent despite the prevailing chaos. I think the section controlled by Raushan Ershad may join the election in January, while the loyalists of GM Quader may stay off the electoral field.

Through the arbitrary detention, the government is closing all the ways that may lead the BNP to the election and will continue doing so. It will be more evident if Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is placed on remand on 30 or 31 October. If he is placed on remand for five to 10 days, we will be more sure about the unfolding approach of the election.

Prior to this 28 October, rallies and grand rallies have taken place in the city many times throughout the last one and a half years, with counter processions and peace rallies in counter programme on the same date.

Why the 28 October rallies are different, how the difference developed – there will be no answers to these queries anytime soon. The government’s analysis, which was disclosed in the home minister’s press briefing on 29 October, denotes that all the blames go to the opposition. The reasons of 29 October hartal is also similar – it is for the assaults and torture of the other side.

I fail to recall any continent find where people belonging to rival sides, clans, communities, faiths,have not clashed with each other, armed with knives, swords, hammers and punches, killing each other. It was only 50 years after religious wars broke out in Europe that peace talks were initiated to halt these.

I won't delve into history and so I'll finish this with a sentence. In South Asia we haven't really had a long-lasting war in that sense. You attack and I surrender after a day or two, that is hardly a war. There are, of course, a few exceptions, like our war of liberation. Not long ago, he Iraw-Iran war of the eighties was a sort of religious war because there were the Sunnis under Saddam Hussein on one side and the Iranian Shias on the other. And the US instigated both sides all through.

So the next election is going to be one-sided. Those who do not grasp the spirit of the constitution but can just read the words written in the constitution, consider that the election will be held in accordance to the constitution.

An authoritarian government falls when the government cannot handle the economy. After the constitutional election, if the economy is in shambles, the election will not be of much use to the government. But if the economy is kept somewhat in control, even if there is no religious war, war games will continue for many years to come.

* Dr Shahdeen Malik is a lawyer of the Supreme Court and teacher at the University of Asia Pacific.