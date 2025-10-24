How we have become unverified audiences

Techniques are known to the creators of the news -- how to make various audiences believe them, reacting and sharing before verifying. They target a versatile level of audiences with the news. This includes deeply emotional, fearful, and mostly content which is unusual and can grab attention very easily.

As we know, news should be something ‘new’, to let people know about what is latest in the world. But by trying to create something new for people, they are confusing the audience. People are dwelling in darkness with news which is not true in whole, or even partly, not even willing to verify it.

This is the most common scenario. But my question is, why would we be this easily fed with this sort of news? We are not puppets or robots that someone is trying to give us inputs, and believing and reacting to them is our regular duty.