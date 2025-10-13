Disinformation and misinformation: The battle for truth in post-uprising Bangladesh

In September 2025 alone, Bangladesh witnessed a staggering 329 documented cases of misinformation circulating across social media and even traditional media channels, according to Rumor Scanner. Of these, roughly 70 per cent concerned political issues, disproportionately targeting rival parties, the interim government, and state officials.

Video content dominated these falsehoods (215 cases), followed by text (79) and image-based manipulations (35). AI-generated content and deepfakes are no longer fringe tactics, 18 cases involved AI, and 13 were deepfakes, underscoring the sophistication of modern disinformation campaigns.

The Khagrachhari-Rangamati clashes provide a chilling illustration of how disinformation can inflame tension, spread panic, and become a tool for cross-border political narratives. Dismislab and Rumor Scanner confirmed that in social media circles, the reported death toll of four victims was inflated to 32, 67, and some even exceeded 100.

Videos and photos were deliberately mislabelled, old footage was reused, and posts framed the conflict as a genocidal attack on indigenous communities. In Bangladesh, supporters of the recently ousted Awami League used the same false death tolls to attack the interim government and Muhammad Yunus.