Rumor Scanner detects 298 cases of misinformation online about Bangladesh

Fact-checking organisation Rumor Scanner has reported identifying 298 cases of misinformation spread on the internet in March this year. Political issues accounted for the highest number of false claims, with 105 cases—making up 35 per cent of the total misinformation detected.

Additionally, the organisation identified 103 cases related to national issues, 12 concerning international matters, 36 related to religion, 3 involving entertainment and literature, 3 concerning education, 12 involving fraud, and 16 related to sports.

The findings were published on the Rumor Scanner website last Wednesday. The report also noted that 271 cases of misinformation were detected in January and 268 in February.

According to the report, video-based misinformation was the most prevalent, accounting for 143 of the 298 cases. Additionally, 110 cases were classified as information-based errors, while 45 were image-based misinformation. Among the identified cases, 168 were categorised as completely false, 97 as misleading, and 31 as distorted.