Rumor Scanner detects spreading of 271 misinformation cases in January

Rumor Scanner, a fact-checking body, detected 271 misinformation cases to be circulated online in January as it also published two statistical reports and a fact file during this period.

According to data compiled from fact-check reports on Rumor Scanner's website, politics was the most affected category, with 114 cases, making up 42 per cent of all misinformation detected. This was followed by 67 cases on national issues, 29 on international affairs, 18 on religion, 15 on entertainment and literature, 9 on education, 6 on fraud, and 5 on sports.

Among the identified misinformation cases, 115 were information-based, making it the most frequently observed category. Additionally, 54 cases were image-based, while 102 were video-based. In terms of classification, 175 cases were entirely false, 65 were categorized as misleading, and 31 were identified as altered.

Facebook remained the primary platform for misinformation, with 225 cases detected in January. This was followed by 56 cases on X (formerly Twitter), 44 on TikTok, 42 on YouTube, 19 on Instagram, and at least one on Threads. Misinformation was also found in mainstream media. According to Rumor Scanner, at least 16 instances of misinformation were published by multiple news outlets in Bangladesh.