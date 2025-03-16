Muhammad Yunus seeks UN support to combat misinformation

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Saturday urged the United Nations (UN) to support efforts in combating misinformation, calling it a critical challenge.

“We need your blessings, we need your support, particularly in one thing—misinformation which is killing us,” he said while speaking at an Iftar gathering at Hotel InterContinental in Dhaka.

The Chief Adviser hosted the event in honour of visiting United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

Emphasising the impact of misinformation, Professor Yunus said, “People work hard to turn their dreams into reality, but some do not like it. Protect us from misinformation, and we can take care of the rest.”

About national unity, the Chief Adviser said the unity that the students created among all the segments of population in the country is unique.

He said the country’s people disagree in many things they do but they all agree in one thing - “We want to create a New Bangladesh. On this, there is no disagreement”.

Professor Muhammad Yunus has termed the recent student protest a historic movement, emphasising its significance in shaping the future of Bangladesh.

“The students had no weapons—only their lives. Yet, they rose in protest to reclaim their freedom, take back their nation, and stand on their own feet. This is our new Bangladesh,” he said at an Iftar gathering at Hotel InterContinental in Dhaka on Saturday.

Welcoming the visit of United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, Professor Yunus said it brought immense joy to the nation.

“We are halfway through Ramadan, but your visit has made Eid arrive early this year. Your presence has already begun the celebration,” he remarked.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also addressed the event.