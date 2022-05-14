IDCOL at 25: An exemplary success

IDCOL's journey was not smooth at the outset. Due to the World Bank's unrealistic procurement procedures and the lack of government-approved infrastructure projects to be implemented in the private sector, IDCOL only could invest USD80 million of the USD220 million provided by the World Bank, in the 450MW Meghnaghat power generation project. As a result, the World Bank shifted the remaining amount to the flood rehabilitation project. Later IDCOL invested in small infrastructure projects and succeeded in getting funds from Asian Development Bank and other institutions. So if IDCOL is to be objectively evaluated, the following factors must be taken into consideration:

1. Amid the existing inefficiency and unreliability of the government sector organisations, this success of IDCOL stands out as an exception.

2. IDCOL attained this success working with NGOs, private companies and educational institutions. Such an example of success working with such organisations all at the same time is rare worldwide and in Bangladesh.

3. Being an urban financial institution, IDCOL funded power facilities in remote areas. Generally speaking, financial institutions avoid such social financing.

4. Generally, local organisations approach donor agencies for assistance. But within a very short time IDCOL became a favourite among the donor agencies and they too were eager to share in the good reputation of IDCOL's programmes.

As a result, even though it started out as a project with a limited term, IDCOL down till today continues to carry out its programmes with success.