Mistrust looms up between government and political parties

Prothom Alo :
What changes do you see after the triumph of the student-people mass uprising?
Nurul Haque: The people were frustrated as the country was not being run in a democratically or in keeping with the spirit of the liberation war over the last two to three decades. This transformation has given them hope. An atmosphere of security has returned. Many expatriates are thinking of returning to the country and starting business here.
Six commissions have been formed for the state reforms. What’s your opinion about these commissions?
Nurul Haque: Those with whom the commissions have been formed are all experts in their respective fields. There’s no way of taking this negatively. However, it would have been better if representatives from political parties were included in the commissions.
After all, the politicians will be the ones running the state. Hopefully, the commissions will draw up an outline, taking the opinion of politicians and other stakeholders and then the government will have discussions with politicians before finalising this.
A debate has arisen concerning the constitution. Some are saying that the constitution needs to be changed completely. Some are saying amendments will do.
Nurul Haque: There’s no room to ignore the liberation war of 1971. Many have described the recent movement as second independence. We believe independence comes only once. Democracy and civil rights were caged till now and has been freed through this movement. We have talked about the constitution to Dr Kamal Hossain, head of the 1972 constitution committee.
He said that the constitution was formed at that time keeping leader of the liberation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the forefront. Later, the constitution has been amended 17 times. In that case, a new constitution can be created preserving the spirit of liberation war in 1971 and the spirit of the recent student-people mass uprising.
What’s the stand of your party on the election system?
Nurul Haque: If there’s no scope for good people to join politics and the people of a particular class or party dominate the parliament, it won’t bring any good to the country. In that case if the proportional voting system is implemented there will be representation of people from all classes and professions. We have demanded amendment of Section 70 as well.
At the same time we have spoken of striking a balance between the authority of the president and the prime minister. If the president is elected directly through public voting, they will have their individual stand and won’t be politicised.
What if the succeeding government does not consider the reform proposals recommended by the interim government?
Nurul Haque: That uncertainty is there indeed. A lot of the reforms that had been carried out by the 1/11 government were scraped by the Awami League government later. We had suggested that there should be representation of the protesting political parties in the government formed through the student-people mass uprising. And, the government would have a national structure.
The task would have been easier if there were representation of political parties. We are somewhat disappointed with the way the interim government has been formed. The political parties have already made the demand of election. They say that the main work of bringing reforms will be carried out after the election.
So, the government can also ponder upon the idea if the task of bringing reforms can be done by forming a constituent assembly. Those of us who had joined the movement out of the desire for a greater change and not just the change of power want the current government to complete the reforms of the state.
How much do you think the interim government is succeeding in fulfilling the public expectations?
Nurul Haque: The government has taken a hit right in the beginning for there being no representation of the protesting political parties in it. The way they had received support of people from all walks of lives in the beginning, is not there anymore.
A recent public opinion survey showed that 51 per cent of the people have stated they are not satisfied with the activities of the interim government. As far as my knowledge goes, there was no discussion with any party on the matter of forming the government. If there were discussions, everyone would have considered themselves a part of this.
I have spoken to leaders of major political parties and people from different agencies have also said that they didn’t know anything. The question, if it’s a procedure of depoliticisation then, has emerged as well. It must be kept in mind that except for the supporters and activists of the autocracy all the parties have participated in this movement. Everyone had their support in the protesting student leaders.
Now when they have started the process of forming a political party, many wonder if this has government backing? All the major parties in the beginning had stated that the interim government must to be sustained and the election can be held later. Now they have brought the demand of election forward. There looms an atmosphere of mistrust.
How long does your party wish to give to the interim government?
Nurul Haque: Initially our understanding was that the interim government will remain in power for two years. However, in the situation that has arisen now it seems that a gap has been created between the government and the political parties. The tenure of the government will depend indeed on their own activities.
Prothom Alo :
Thank you
Nurul Haque: Thank you too.