Mistrust looms up between government and political parties

Nurul Haque: The government has taken a hit right in the beginning for there being no representation of the protesting political parties in it. The way they had received support of people from all walks of lives in the beginning, is not there anymore.

A recent public opinion survey showed that 51 per cent of the people have stated they are not satisfied with the activities of the interim government. As far as my knowledge goes, there was no discussion with any party on the matter of forming the government. If there were discussions, everyone would have considered themselves a part of this.

I have spoken to leaders of major political parties and people from different agencies have also said that they didn’t know anything. The question, if it’s a procedure of depoliticisation then, has emerged as well. It must be kept in mind that except for the supporters and activists of the autocracy all the parties have participated in this movement. Everyone had their support in the protesting student leaders.

Now when they have started the process of forming a political party, many wonder if this has government backing? All the major parties in the beginning had stated that the interim government must to be sustained and the election can be held later. Now they have brought the demand of election forward. There looms an atmosphere of mistrust.