AL has no right of politics unless it apologises 

A changeover in power has taken place through the student-people uprising, and a new government has taken office. What do you think has changed?
There has been a crucial change in the political process. Now, we can engage in politics without fear. Initially, there was a slight distance between the political leadership and the interim government, but the gap has now narrowed. They are holding discussions with political party leaders. We also presented our perspective on 19 November.
The government has formed six commissions to reform the state. What is your observation on these commissions?
It would have been better if the government had formed a liaison committee to facilitate discussions with political parties, following the formation of the commissions. They could have acted as a bridge between the political parties and the commissions, and the commission members would have been able to understand views of the political parties in an easier way. Also, we could express our views in a better way. It should be kept in mind that reform is an ongoing process.
In an earlier meeting with the chief advisor, Dr Muhammad Yunus, your opinion on 15 August was different from others.
We said the 15 August should be given the respect it deserves. Awami League was not the same before and after 1971. Everyone should be given what they deserve historically.
Amendment or rewriting of the constitution – a debate is underway. What is your opinion?
Rewriting the constitution is a big issue, and major tasks require a mandate from the people. We believe the commission should carry out reforms that are inevitable for ensuring a fair election and a democratic structure. The elected government would address the other issues.
There is a new discussion on the voting system. Some parties are in favour of the existing system, while some others are supporting proportional representation. What is your take?
This, too, should be left for an elected government. The trend of the Westminster system has long been prevailing here. It requires the people’s mandate to change the trend. It needs to make the voters aware before introducing the proportional representation system.
A commission has also been formed to reform the electoral system. Do you have any recommendations regarding the formation of the election commission?
Under the current law, the prime minister or the chief executive has the final say in the formation of the commission, and the president approves his or her recommendation. I believe the prime minister should not interfere in this matter. The decision of the search committee or any such body should be final.
What should be the top priority for the interim government?
The interim government should strengthen communication with the public, so that it remains aware of the developments in the state. I believe the government's two major tasks should be holding trial on genocide and carrying out polls-oriented reforms. Undertaking large projects would take extended time and trigger questions among the people. It should be left for the public.
Are the government initiatives to ensure public security adequate?
Not entirely. Security is mainly managed by the police, and the police force needs to be activated and mobilised. Many cops were killed or injured during the protests, and not all were involved in the violence. Some were victims of circumstance.
The families of the deceased and injured officers should receive support. It would not be right to consider the entire police force as a hated entity. If so is done, no good person would join the force. The government wants to restore the morale of the police. But when the officer-in-charge (OC) of Uttara police station is accused in a murder case under the Jatrabari police station, how would their morale be restored?
There have been many cases out of personal grudges. The government should assure that those not involved in the killings will not face consequences.
You are talking about genocide trials. Is it for a party or individuals?
Not only individuals, but also parties should be held on trial. The Awami League, along with its 14-party alliance, killed over 1,500 people and injured thousands to maintain their power – it is nothing ordinary. These killings should not go unpunished, justice must be served.
The Awami League shows no remorse. They continue spreading propaganda on social media. For my money, unless the Awami League apologises, they have no moral right to engage in politics.
Thank you for your time.
Thank you too.