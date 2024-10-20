AL has no right of politics unless it apologises 

Not entirely. Security is mainly managed by the police, and the police force needs to be activated and mobilised. Many cops were killed or injured during the protests, and not all were involved in the violence. Some were victims of circumstance.

The families of the deceased and injured officers should receive support. It would not be right to consider the entire police force as a hated entity. If so is done, no good person would join the force. The government wants to restore the morale of the police. But when the officer-in-charge (OC) of Uttara police station is accused in a murder case under the Jatrabari police station, how would their morale be restored?

There have been many cases out of personal grudges. The government should assure that those not involved in the killings will not face consequences.