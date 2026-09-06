The Mecca Agreement will create military and economic opportunities for us

Fazle Elahi Akbar: To understand the context of this agreement, it is necessary to go back in history. Since the beginning of the Ottoman Empire’s decline after World War I, Western powers have sought to keep the Muslim world divided by keeping the Shia-Sunni conflict in focus. For the past 150 years, this artificial division has sustained conflict between the Sunni bloc led by Saudi Arabia and the Shia bloc centered on Iran, Iraq, and Syria. To counter the challenge posed by the Shia bloc, the United States emerged as a “security umbrella” for the Gulf states and, in return, established a series of military bases across the Middle East.

However, the conventional understanding of warfare has changed in recent times. Despite putting immense pressure on Iran, neither the United States nor Israel has been able to defeat Iran militarily. During this war, countries in the Middle East came to realize that the United States could not ensure their genuine security. Against this backdrop, a common ground emerged between the thinking of both the Shia and Sunni sides. Iran made it clear that it had no fundamental hostility toward the Arab countries; rather, the presence of foreign military bases in Arab countries was the root cause of the conflict.

The Mecca Agreement emerged from this mutual understanding and the guarantee of security for the GCC countries. Although it is currently at an early stage, it has given rise to a new concept. It is essentially a defensive alliance, rather than an offensive one like NATO. Its principal objective is to protect member states through mutual assistance if any one of them comes under attack.

There are geopolitical reasons behind the participation of the three countries involved. First, all three are predominantly Sunni and possess strong military foundations. Despite being NATO members, Turkey is seeking an alternative alliance because of uncertainty over whether it would receive collective security assistance (under Article 5) in times of danger. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, has refrained from signing the Abraham Accords despite considerable pressure. It believes that if Iran loses its power, Israel could become a threat to Saudi Arabia itself in the future. Pakistan’s inclusion in this alliance is primarily due to its nuclear capability, extensive experience in warfare, and advanced air-defense capabilities. Ultimately, the convergence of these three countries’ own capabilities and geopolitical interests is the driving force behind the Mecca Agreement.