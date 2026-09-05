Mecca Pact: What Bangladesh should do

Although Bangladesh has not yet received a formal invitation to join the tripartite defence agreement signed among Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan, known as the ''Mecca Joint Defence Agreement'' or simply the ''Mecca Agreement,'' there has been extensive discussion on this in the country. The government's statements indicate that it is interested in joining.

The positive aspect of this debate is that experts in the country's politics and security, who stay informed, feel the need to present the pros and cons of the agreement to the citizens before the government makes a decision on it.

Since Bangladesh has never participated in such a military agreement in the past, it is essential to examine various aspects of this agreement thoroughly due to its significance. Such agreements are not solely a governmental issue, and once a government joins, the succeeding government cannot easily withdraw from it.

When following these discussions on the Mecca Agreement, it appears that many are considering this matter in isolation, bypassing the other existing challenges to the country's foreign and defence policies.

In light of Bangladesh's increasing geopolitical importance for over a decade and a half, the nation's foreign policy has revolved mainly around one question: Should Bangladesh tilt towards India or China?